Illegal exits on Pipli-Kurukshetra University stretch to be closed

Kurukshetra, January 30
The district administration has decided to close all illegal cuts and remove encroachments on the Pipli- Kurukshetra University road in Thanesar.
Accident-prone areas
Sometimes a vehicle approaching the roads from illegal cuts becomes the cause of accident. The problem gets more serious during foggy days. It has been decided that all illegal cuts will be closed. It will help reduce the number of accidents in the city area. Surender Pal, SDM, Thanesar
Sources said the administration had identified nearly eight locations where illegal cuts would be closed and a number of points on the road where business houses had encroached the Pipli-KU stretch, which was the lifeline of the area.
The issue of the illegal cuts was raised during the road safety meeting recently. The six-laning of the Pipli-Kurukshetra University road had been done due to which vehicles moved at a high speed and accidents took place due to illegal cuts, the sources added. Thanesar SDM Surender Pal, along with officials of the Municipal Council, PWD (B&R), RTO and the police, inspected the road today.
The officials identified illegal cuts in front of a petrol pump near Pipli, before and in front of the police lines, near Hari Nagar and Sector 13, and in front of the Theme Park, Neelkanthi Yatri Niwas and the Old bus stand.
SDM Surender Pal said, “Sometimes a vehicle approaching the roads from illegal cuts becomes the cause of accident. The problem gets more serious during foggy days. It has been decided that all illegal cuts will be closed. It will help reduce the number of accidents in the city area.”
The SDM said a warning had been issued to the shopkeepers, street vendors, hotels and car sales agencies to remove their encroachments from the stretch, else action would be taken against them. The MC officials had been directed to run an anti-encroachment drive and make markings for parking.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...