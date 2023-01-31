Illegal exits on Pipli-Kurukshetra University stretch to be closed

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 30

The district administration has decided to close all illegal cuts and remove encroachments on the Pipli- Kurukshetra University road in Thanesar.

Sources said the administration had identified nearly eight locations where illegal cuts would be closed and a number of points on the road where business houses had encroached the Pipli-KU stretch, which was the lifeline of the area.

The issue of the illegal cuts was raised during the road safety meeting recently. The six-laning of the Pipli-Kurukshetra University road had been done due to which vehicles moved at a high speed and accidents took place due to illegal cuts, the sources added. Thanesar SDM Surender Pal, along with officials of the Municipal Council, PWD (B&R), RTO and the police, inspected the road today.

The officials identified illegal cuts in front of a petrol pump near Pipli, before and in front of the police lines, near Hari Nagar and Sector 13, and in front of the Theme Park, Neelkanthi Yatri Niwas and the Old bus stand.

SDM Surender Pal said, “Sometimes a vehicle approaching the roads from illegal cuts becomes the cause of accident. The problem gets more serious during foggy days. It has been decided that all illegal cuts will be closed. It will help reduce the number of accidents in the city area.”

The SDM said a warning had been issued to the shopkeepers, street vendors, hotels and car sales agencies to remove their encroachments from the stretch, else action would be taken against them. The MC officials had been directed to run an anti-encroachment drive and make markings for parking.

