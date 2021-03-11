Illegal hoardings put up at public places in Faridabad

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Illegal hoardings put up at public places

With hundreds of advertisements and private publicity material put up at public spots in every locality and road of the city, it seems, the city is under the seize of some kind of advertisement mafia. While billboards, kiosks, posters, banners and hoardings of various sizes can be seen on the median and sides of all roads, many of these are placed conveniently to block the view of commuters at intersections or at the red light points. The official apathy towards the violation of norms puts a question mark on the functioning of the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, the traffic police and the district administration. Moreover, revenue worth several crores is reportedly pocketed by the advertisement mafia. Mohan Dhillon, Faridabad

Unattended garbage emits foul smell

Improper garbage lifting system in the city has made residents' life miserable. Heaps of garbage can be seen lying unattended at every nook and corner of the city. The heaps of garbage emit foul smell causing inconvenience to the residents in their day to day life here. It is the duty of the Municipal Corporation to keep the city clean and it has already allotted the tender to a private company, but the authorities concerned have failed in doing their job to the satisfaction of the residents. Abhishek Chugh, Panipat

3 years on, high-tension power line not shifted

It's been three years that the CM had ordered the MCG officials that the high-tension power line, which runs above the houses is yet to be shifted. The amount which was required for the shifting work had been paid by the municipal body to the power corporation but the work is still pending. We have stopped using our terrace and live in constant fear of falling victim to 66-KVA high-tension line. Dealing with high-voltage current and frequent voltage fluctuations, the area has become notorious for repeated instances of electrocutions and appliance damage. Patel Nagar Colony was authorised 25 years ago. The authorities should look into the issue and take action at once. Vinay Jain, Gurugram