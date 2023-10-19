Illegal hookah material seized from shop

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 18

The police today recovered banned hookah bar material during a raid from a confectionery shop in the NIT area here.

Amit Yashwardhan, DCP, NIT, Faridabad, said recovered material included 309 boxes of nicotine, tobacco, seven hookahs, 30 chillams (part of water pipe that contains the substance to be smoked, such as tobacco or hashish), 100 coils, 35 hookah pipes and 24 boxes of charcoal.

A case has been registered against Savan Kumar, the owner of Prabhu Dayal Confectionery. The police officials said it was the first such raid after the imposition of the ban on the commercial use of hookah in the district. It was conducted, following complaints and reports of sale of the material used in the hookah bar.

