Illegal liquor distillery raided, minor among seven nabbed

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 11

The Gurugram police have raided a distillery, where illegal liquor was being made, using drones in a hilly area near Rithoj village in Sohna and arrested seven accused, including a minor.

The police have recovered 1,600 litres of raw liquor material (Laahan) and about 50 litres of raw alcohol from the spot. An FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station.

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Sacche, Ganga, Manoj, Anil, Khemchand, residents of Rithoj village, and Munshiram, resident of Sahajawas village, besides the minor.

Following a tip-off, a police team, led by Inspector Mahender Pathak on Monday conducted reconnaissance using drones and found a distillery where illegal raw liquor was being made in the hilly area near Rithoj village. The team raided the liquor distillery and all accused were arrested from the spot.

A senior police officer said when the raid was conducted, all the accused were busy making illegal liquor at the distillery. The police also seized eight empty drums, three plastic canes, one axe and three iron angles were recovered from the spot.

“To escape from the police, the furnace was installed in a deserted area of the hill and the roads to reach the furnace were also narrow. The area was raided using drones, as a result of which the Gurugram police has achieved this success,” Sohna ACP Vipin Ahalawat said.

The police team is going to thoroughly interrogate the accused and try to identify their other accomplices, he added.

