illegal liquor vend raided

Yamunanagar: The police have arrested a man for allegedly running an illegal liquor vend at Rapauli village in Yamunanagar district. The accused was identified as Anil Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh. Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said Anil was produced in court, which sent him to judicial custody. He said acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Vinod Saini carried out a raid on an illegal liquor vend and nabbed the accused. He said the police recovered 17 boxes of countrymade liquor and beer at the vend. It was being run from a room at Rapauli village.
