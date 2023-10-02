Illegal mining: 51 vehicles impounded in Aug, Sept

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 1

The Mines and Geology Department has caught 51 vehicles allegedly involved in illegal mining activities, including transportation of mining material in the district in August and September.

Omdutt Sharma, District Mining Officer, said at a meeting of the District Level Task Force Committee, held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha in the Mini Secretariat here yesterday, that the department had also lodged six FIRs and imposed a fine of Rs 8.75 lakh on the violators during this period.

He said currently, 10 mining quarries were functional in the district, but five quarries had been suspended due to several reasons. “Seven checkpoints have been installed at various places in the district to stop illegal mining, in compliance with the orders of the NGT,” he added.

#Illegal Mining #Yamunanagar