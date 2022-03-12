Illegal mining comes to light on ED-attached land in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 11

Illegal mining was allegedly carried out on a piece of land, attached by the Directorate of Enforcement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The property belongs to the company M/s Alchemist Infra Realty Limited.

On the complaint of Kedar Prasad Prajapat, assistant director, Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, a case was registered against the company and its promoter Kanwar Deep Singh under Sections 188, 120-B of the IPC and under Section 21 (4) of Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act 1957 at the Bilaspur police station of Yamunanagar district on March 9.

In his complaint to the police, the complainant said the Directorate of Enforcement was investigating a case against M/s Alchemist Infra Realty Limited under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

He said during the investigation, this Directorate had provisionally attached an immovable property of the firm under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

He said M/s Alchemist Infra Realty Limited had filed an LPA in 2019 against the provisional attachment order passed by the directorate before the Delhi High Court, which was pending.

“The Delhi HC in its interim order of February 13, 2019, had ordered that ‘status quo’ to be maintained in respect of the provisionally attached properties. However, complaint has been received by the directorate, mentioning that some illegal mining of sand is being carried out at the aforesaid mentioned provisionally attached property by the company and Kanwar Deep Singh, promoter of the accused company,” alleged the complainant.