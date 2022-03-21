Illegal mining on Pathrala riverbed threat to ecology

SDO fears damage to bundhs & stone studs may flood residential areas, agri land

The mining mafia is active in Yamunanagar district. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 20

Despite efforts of the district authorities to stop illegal mining, the activity is going on unabated in the Pathrala rivulet in Jaitpur and Nagli villages, close to bundhs and stone studs built by the Irrigation Department to protect residential areas and agricultural land.

On the complaint of Vinod Kumar, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), Water Services Division, Jagadhri, two separate cases have been registered against the owners of some screening plants under Section 21 (4) of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act and other charges at the Bilaspur police station on March 15.

The complainant said he inspected the illegal mining sites along with an inspector in Jaitpur and Nagli villages on February 21, 2022. “We found that illegal mining was being carried out by the owners of some screening plants close to the bundhs and stone studs constructed by Irrigation Department in the Pathrala river in Jaitpur and Nagli villages.”

“In case of damage to the stone studs (flood protection), the natural flow of the river may change its course and destroy the agricultural land and residential areas of Jaitpur and Nagli villages. Therefore, we have got two separate FIRs registered in this connection,” the complainant alleged.

Earlier, on the complaint of Kedar Prasad Prajapat, Assistant Director, Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, a case was registered against M/S Alchemist Infra Realty Limited and its promoter under Sections 188 and 120B of the IPC and Section 21 (4) of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act at the Bilaspur police station of Yamunanagar district on March 9.

The complainant said the ED was investigating a case against the firm under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002. He said during the investigation, the ED had provisionally attached an immovable property of the said firm situated in Rampur Genda village of the district.

However, after getting a complaint, the officers visited Rampur Genda village and found the illegal mining activity being carried out on the said property.

The district police have lodged three FIRs in the past about one week in connection with the illegal mining.

2019 YAMUNA CASE

In 2019, a case of illegal mining came to light near the Yamuna. The mafia damaged the right lower downstream embankment of the Yamuna by carrying out illegal mining in Tajewala village. The illegal activity posed a breach threat in the river embankment following which the Irrigation Department had to spend crores of rupees to protect it.

