Illegal parking becomes a cause for concern

Dayal Singh Colony is the oldest and posh colony of the city. The entire city has gradually been turned into a parking lot by the education institutes, traders of Kiunjpura road and customers visiting there. Altercation and exchange of heated words between owner of vehicles and household owners for removal of vehicles has become a regular scene. Taxis coming to drop students are parked in the colony. Gathering of outsiders in the colony park is also a cause of concern. They dump gagrbage in the park. The authorities should take note of it.

Rajiv Malhotra, Karnal

Potholed roads pose threat to commuters

With potholes and damaged patches becoming a regular feature on almost all roads in the city, there are spots which the civic authorities could hardly ignore in wake of the importance of the roads usage. One such spot is on the Railway flyover bridge connecting Ajronda crossing on the national highway and the Neelam Chowk in the NIT here. As the pothole here exposes even the steel frame of the bridge it needs to be attended immediately as thousands of vehicles pass over the patch daily and the bridge is one of the most used passages by the vehicles in the city. Though the matter has been brought to the notice of the Municipal Corporation, the Road Safety Organisation (NGO) will be forced to take up the repairs of this patch soon if officials concerned fail to respond. The civic officials need to carry out a survey and repairs of such patches.

SK Sharma, Faridabad

Obtaining NOC a difficult task

Obtaining no objection certificate (NOC) and no due certificate from the municipal council has become a mammoth task for residents. The applicants are forced to make repeated rounds to get the petty work done even after making all due payments. The officials also fail to give a satisfactory reply for the delay in the service. The government should pay some attention and provide relief to the residents.

Damanpreet, Ambala

