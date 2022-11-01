 Illegal properties of gangster razed in Gurugram : The Tribune India

Illegal properties of gangster razed in Gurugram

A demolition drive under way at one of the houses of gangster Kaushal in Gurugram on Monday.



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 31

The Gurugram district administration today demolished the illegal property of jailed gangster Kaushal. In the drive, four shops and two houses of the gangster were razed by bulldozers. These shops and houses were built by encroaching upon the acquired land of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Sector 33, said officials.

Kaushal’s name was also on the top of the Gurugram police list. He had illegally occupied about 600 square yards of the HSVP land in Sector 33.

According to sources, the Gurugram police had received information that Kaushal had illegally occupied land of the HSVP and built houses and shops for the purpose of rent. The report was sent to the government after which the district administration swung into action and notices were pasted on the houses and shops on October 21 by the HSVP.

After the family of the gangster moved a local court, on their application the court stayed the action, but on October 29, at the first hearing, the court revoked the stay and then the HSVP started the demolition drive today. The HSVP officials and the police reached the spot with several bulldozers and poclain machines. A heavy police force was deployed and all illegal constructions were demolished in a five-hour-long drive.

The action to demolish the illegal assets of the gangster began at 8 am on Monday. During the drive, about 200 police personnel were present at the spot, including women cops.

The demolition drive lasted about five hours. The district administration had appointed Gurugram SDM Ravindra Yadav as the Duty Magistrate while the DCP (East), Virendra Vij, and the ACP, Sadar, Sanjeev Balhara, were also present at the spot.

The police said more than 35 cases, including murder, robbery, extortion and attempt to murder had been registered against Kaushal. At present, he was lodged in a jail. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had raided the houses of Kaushal and his two close aides twice.

