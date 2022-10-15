Illegal properties razed in Sonepat, Karnal

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 14

Continuing its drive against the properties acquired through illegal means by the people involved in criminal activities, a joint team of the district police and District Town Planner today demolished illegal structures reportedly raised by gangster Sandeep, alias Kala Jatheri.

The properties, including six shops, an RO plant and a service station, were raised on the government land near the industrial area in Beeswan Mile in the Rai area of the district.

Jatheri is a close associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and presently lodged at the Tihar Jail.

As per the police record, 37 criminal cases of murder, robbery, extortions and kidnapping have been registered against him in Haryana and Delhi.

Meanwhile, Illegal construction belonging to a person, who is allegedly involved in drug peddling, were razed at Prem Nagar here today in a joint operation of the District Town Planning Department and the Town Planning Wing of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC).

During the drive, Inspector Mohan Lal got injured as he was mistakenly hit by a JCB machine. He was taken to a private hospital.

District Town Planner (DTP) RS Batth said, three properties — two shops and one service station — belonging to Gulzar Singh were razed. The police said a total of 23 cases under the NDPS Act had been registered against Gulzar Singh. At present, he is in jail.