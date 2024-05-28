Illegal sand mining: 2 held for attacking police team

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 27

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the alleged assault on a police team near Tillori village recently.

According to police officials, the accused identified as Sanjay and Ajit, residents of Rajpur Phullera and Jasana villages in the district respectively, were among those who had attacked the police team which was conducting searches regarding illegal mining of river sand.

A spokesperson of the Police Department said six to seven youths who had arrived on motorcycles had assaulted the policemen who were probing illegal transportation of sand in a tractor trolley parked on the side of the road three days ago. He said the accused reached the spot after about a few minutes when the police team began inquiring about the source and destination of the tractor trolley loaded with sand.

He said as the driver could not produce any document or authorisation of the material, the accused who reached there resorted to violence and assault in order to interrupt the investigation and threatened the policemen on duty. Three cops were injured in the assault, it is claimed.

He said that while the police have managed to arrest two of the accused in the past 24 hours, the rest of the persons involved in the incident are likely to be nabbed by the police soon. A case under various Sections of the IPC has been registered at the police station of Bhupani village. The accused have been taken on police remand.

