Illegal shops lead to traffic congestion in Narwana

Illegal shops lead to traffic congestion

PEOPLE living in streets like Krishna Gali, Patram Nagar and Model Town, have lately converted their front rooms into shops. This move has led to pollution and traffic congestion in those areas. Customers let their vehicles parked in front of shops for hours. Throughout the day, the streets remain jam-packed. The authorities concerned must restrict heavy vehicles from 10 am to 7 pm in these areas. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Lack of public parking arrangement

PEOPLE are forced to park their vehicles on roads as there is no parking arrangement in banks, restaurants, hotels and hospitals in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Several people park their vehicles haphazardly on congested roads, causing traffic jams. Therefore, the MC authorities and the traffic police must collaboratively solve this problem at the earliest. Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar

Dismal condition of public toilets

PUBLIC toilets here are in a poor condition. The government wishes to promote the city as a tourist destination but the non-existence of clean public toilets in the market areas and parks shows a different picture. The local authorities have proved to be unsuccessful in maintaining the standards of cleanliness and hygiene in the city. Yogesh, Kurukshetra