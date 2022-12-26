Illegal shops lead to traffic congestion in Narwana

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought
to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Illegal shops lead to traffic congestion
PEOPLE living in streets like Krishna Gali, Patram Nagar and Model Town, have lately converted their front rooms into shops. This move has led to pollution and traffic congestion in those areas. Customers let their vehicles parked in front of shops for hours. Throughout the day, the streets remain jam-packed. The authorities concerned must restrict heavy vehicles from 10 am to 7 pm in these areas. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana
Lack of public parking arrangement
PEOPLE are forced to park their vehicles on roads as there is no parking arrangement in banks, restaurants, hotels and hospitals in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Several people park their vehicles haphazardly on congested roads, causing traffic jams. Therefore, the MC authorities and the traffic police must collaboratively solve this problem at the earliest. Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar
Dismal condition of public toilets
PUBLIC toilets here are in a poor condition. The government wishes to promote the city as a tourist destination but the non-existence of clean public toilets in the market areas and parks shows a different picture. The local authorities have proved to be unsuccessful in maintaining the standards of cleanliness and hygiene in the city. Yogesh, Kurukshetra
