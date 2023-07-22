Illegal stock of coal found at brick-kiln

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 21

A team of the CM’s flying squad found an illegal stock of coal at a brick-kiln in Damla village of Yamunanagar district. On the complaint of Sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar of the squad, Panchkula, a case was registered against Ajay Bansal, owner of the brick-kiln, under Sections 420, 120-B and 409, IPC, at Sadar police station yesterday. The complainant said following a tip-off, a team of the flying squad raided the brick-kiln in the afternoon of July 19 and found a stock of coal, but the employee present there failed to produce a bill or other documents related to the purchase of the coal.

The team suspected that the coal might have been brought illegally from the local thermal power plant. As per information, an executive engineer of the plant was called on the spot, but he said the coal was not from their site.

