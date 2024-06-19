Illegal structures in Faridabad forest area on radar

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, June 18

The Forest Department here is reportedly awaiting a green signal to launch another drive to raze around 700 illegal constructions that had been existent on its land in the district. The last such drive took place in January this year.

According to sources, though several drives had been launched in the past few years, the authorities had been unable to clear the majority of such encroachments in view of various issues, including legal and technical ones. Besides political intervention, clarity over legal wrangles and availability of the police force had emerged as hurdles.

An official said while notices had already been issued, the action was proposed to be taken after a green signal and the availability of a police team. Owners of nearly 100 such constructions had already been served notices, but the move was likely to be taken after a formal meeting of the district-level core committee and a nod from the higher authorities. He said the election process for the Parliament had perhaps been one of the reasons behind a long break in the drive.

A survey conducted in 2018-19 revealed that around 7,000 constructions in nearly 700 clusters or localities had occupied roughly 500 hectares of land, it has been learnt. These include over 130 farmhouses and marriage gardens detected.

“The demolition drive is yet to make any visible impact on the majority of violations,” said Sunil Harsana, an environmentalist. He said a large number of unauthorised constructions still continued to occupy the preserved land, which comes under the PLPA Act.

He said the illegal constructions included farmhouses, marriage or banquet gardens, restaurants, as well as residential and commercial units occupying around 1,400 acres of land. The villages of Anangpur, Ankhir, Mewla Maharajpur and Lakadpur have 6,793 such constructions.

“The delay or gap that occurs between the drives provides space to the land mafia, which has been increasing its influence in the region despite being a protected forest area. The location is prime and very close to the National Capital,” says Devinder Singh, a retired official. “Though the Khori village colony in the region was razed in June 2021, the authorities’ failure to take action against constructions owned by influential people speaks of their double standards and discrimination,” he adds.

District Forest Officer Sunil Kumar said action would be taken against the violators as per the norms and regulations.

