Illegal tavern raided in Gurugram, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 4

A joint team of the Chief Minister’s (CM’s) flying squad and the local police raided a tavern and arrested three persons from Sector 39 area. The tavern operator managed to flee the scene. An FIR has been registered at the Sadar police station.

Inspector Harish Kumar of the CM’s flying squad said they got an information on Thursday night that the tavern was allegedly being

operated without an excise license beyond permissible hours near the Unitech building in Sector 39.

The CM’s flying squad shared the information with the local police and a joint raid was conducted. A large number of people were present there and empty bottles of liquor were recovered in large quantities from the spot.

“The manager failed to show the required permits from the Excise Department, following which, the team stopped the music and asked people to leave,” he said.

The police arrested ahata employees Sunil, Sanjay and Ashish, while the operator Gajraj managed to flee.

An FIR was registered and all three accused were let-off on bail. Efforts were on to nab the ahata operator.