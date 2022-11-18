Illegally built house of woman drug smuggler demolished in Faridabad

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 17

A three-storeyed house illegally built by woman drug smuggler Angoori Devi at Nawlu Colony in Faridabad was demolished today.

The action came as part of an ongoing drive to demolish properties of criminals bought using proceeds of crime. Two properties of two other woman drug smugglers were demolished in Faridabad last month.

Angoori Devi (48), a resident of Subhash Colony in Faridabad, is out on bail these days in connection with a case under the NDPS Act. Angoori Devi has been active in the illegal drug trade for the past 16 years. In all, eight cases of drug smuggling are registered against her, including five at the City police station, Ballabhgarh, and three at the Adarsh Nagar police station.

Following directions of Deputy Commissioner Vikram Kumar, the drive was carried out by a joint team of the Faridabad police and the administration, led by Ballabhgarh DCP Kushal Singh, this afternoon.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said a three-storied house was demolished manually at Nawlu Colony.

According to the police, Angoori Devi’s husband Devendra works at a dhaba at Prithla village, while her elder son works as a gardener. The accused woman was also served a notice by the MCF earlier for allegedly violating various legal provisions.

“Angoori Devi used to sell marijuana packets at her Nawlu Colony house. She was arrested earlier and was on bail these days,” said Sube Singh.

In October, the Faridabad police had razed properties of woman drug smugglers Aasma Khan and Mammo Khan.