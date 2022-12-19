Illicit liquor on way to Gujarat from Chandigarh seized in Narnaul

Mahendragarh, December 18
A CIA team today arrested two persons on the NH-152D and seized 1,023 boxes of illicit liquor from their possession at Narnaul city.
The liquor was being transported to Gujarat from Chandigarh in a container. Those arrested were identified as driver Devender, alias Tillu, and Gaurav of Seka village in the district.
Interstate network
- Sources say there appears to be a well-coordinated network of liquor smugglers
- One driver was taking consignment to Jaipur, from where, another driver was to take over
- Seized liquor bottles carried no label; accused were likely to affix labels of popular brands
Vikrant Bhushan, SP, said on a tip-off, a naka was put up where the vehicle was intercepted and illicit liquor seized. "The liquor was filled in plastic bottles with no labels. It is suspected the smugglers would have used counterfeit labels before supplying it in Gujarat," he said.
