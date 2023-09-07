Illicit liquor trader held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 6

The Nuh police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly manufacturing illicit liquor in Naharpur village in the Tauru area and selling it in Nuh and nearby areas. The police have seized 60 litres of raw liquor and other items from his possession. He was produced in a city court today and later sent to judicial custody.

The accused has been identified as Pooran Singh, a native of Naharpur village. On a tip-off, a CIA team of Tauru conducted a raid at a shed built near his house and busted the unit of illicit liquor.

“An FIR has been registered at the Sadar Tauru police station and the accused has been arrested. He was produced in a city court and later sent to judicial custody,” said Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of the Nuh police.

