 IMA doctors observe one-day strike : The Tribune India

IMA doctors observe one-day strike

IMA doctors observe one-day strike

Students stage a dharna against the bond policy in Karnal on Monday. Tribune photo: Sayeed Ahmed



Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 28

Observing one-day strike, members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Karnal unit, kept outpatient departments (OPDs) closed till evening today in protest against the bond policy and also in support of protesting MBBS students, who have been protesting for the past 28 days.

IMA members and students give a memorandum to the DC.

The shutdown of all OPDs throughout the day led to patients running from one hospital to another for medical services. However, emergency services were available.

Of the protesting students, seven have been a fast for the past five days. The health of two students had deteriorated and they were admitted to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), where their condition is said to be stable. IMA members, along with MBBS students, handed over a memorandum to the DC in support of students’ demands.

OPDs kept closed

We kept OPDs closed from 8 am to 8 pm in protest against the bond policy. The government should take the policy back as it is not student-friendly. —Dr Sanjay Khanna, IMA chief, Karnal unit

“We kept OPDs closed from 8 am to 8 pm in protest against the bond policy. The government should take the policy back as it is not student-friendly,” said Dr Sanjay Khanna, IMA Karnal unit president.

Dr Rajat Mimani, IMA secretary, said the bond policy was against the medical students as majority of them belonged to poor families and they could not pay the bond amount.

Dr Arvind Bhai said resentment prevailed among doctors, parents of students and students over the policy that would build pressure on future doctors. The government should provide job security, instead of imposing the bond, he demanded.

Panipat: Members of the IMA in Panipat and Sonepat, too, kept the OPD closed on Monday in support of the MBBS students' protest.

Scores of private doctors, led by Panipat IMA president Dr Girish Arora and general secretary Dr Mohit Anand gathered at the mini-secretariat.

Dr Arora said as many as 150 small and big hospitals and 20 clinics in the district had closed OPDs on Monday in support of the MBBS doctors. Dr Arora and Dr Anand said students had been sitting on a hunger strike at the PGIMS, Rohtak, for many days. They said the government’s bond policy was very harmful for the medical education in the state. The government should abolish the bond policy, the IMA members demanded.

In Sonepat, the IMA members closed their OPD services from 8 am to 8 pm and warned the government that if did not roll back the bond policy, they would shut emergency services too. Led by president Dr Paramjeet Singh Dahiya, they gathered in Sector-14 and protested against the state government.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces

2
Nation

Yoga guru Ramdev apologises after sexist remark sparks outrage

3
Diaspora

Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi

4
Nation

Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

5
Chandigarh

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

6
Nation

Called Kasab, Manipal university student schools professor; video goes viral

7
Delhi

Shradha murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi

8
Entertainment

IFFI ends in controversy; jury head calls 'The Kashmir Files' as 'propaganda'

9
Nation

No random demand in AIIMS cyber case: Delhi police

10
Trending

Chetan Bhagat says Uorfi Javed photos 'distracting boys'; here is how the reality TV star hits back

Don't Miss

View All
Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

Top News

Adhere to law for appointment of judges: SC takes exception to Rijiju’s statement

Adhere to law for appointment of judges: Supreme Court takes exception to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

Law Minister had said Centre couldn’t be accused of sitting ...

Centre ‘returns’ 20 files to Collegium

Centre 'returns' 20 files to Supreme Court Collegium

Gay lawyer’s name included

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chd & Delhi

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Eyes India as critical partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy

10 trade unions boycott FM’s pre-Budget meeting

10 trade unions boycott Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's pre-Budget meeting

Say 3 minutes for each speaker a ‘cheap joke’

Wife, son kill man, chop body into 10 parts; held

Wife, son kill man in Delhi, chop body into 10 parts; held


Cities

View All

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

3 city to Kolkata trains to be diverted

Restriction on Rego Bridge to add to traffic woes in city

Protesting farmers pay tribute to Guru

Rs 100-cr bridge to link cut-off villages with Gurdaspur

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Hefty charge pinches cabbies, rail travellers forced to march

A first: PGI to study impact of mixing Covishield, Covaxin doses

New dog pound to be up & running by March

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chd & Delhi

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Wife, son kill man in Delhi, chop body into 10 parts; held

If Kejriwal doesn't remove Jain from Cabinet, people or court will: Khattar

Sewage of 32 feeder drains to be diverted for treatment by Jan 15

BJP’s poll strategy — to put AAP on defensive

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

16 medical colleges under construction in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Farmers continue sit-in in Jalandhar

10 years on, pesticide residue testing lab in Jalandhar a non-starter

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sans foot overbridge, people face trouble crossing road outside Ludhiana bus stand

Ahmedgarh to get new building for subdivision office

Two women nabbed for stealing Rs 27K from purse in Ludhiana

Punjab farmers upbeat, officials upset over 'amnesty' in farm fire cases

Three rob ~17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Three rob Rs 17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Five years on, Patiala MC fails to shift street vendors

Stubble-burning: Despite over 26% fewer incidents, area burnt same as last year in Punjab

Play staged at Punjabi University, Patiala

4 gangsters held with six pistols in Patiala