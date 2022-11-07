IMA extends support to protesting MBBS students in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 6

Members of the IMA, Haryana, today extended support to the protesting MBBS students and demanded the government to abolish the bond policy. Members of the Indian Medical Association Medical Student Network (IMA MSN), Haryana, also extended support to the protesting students.

IMA state president Dr Punita Hasija said, “The IMA stands by the students. We are against the bond policy as it brings us under a bonded labour act. No bond is mandatory in other government institutions.” She also condemned the Rohtak incident and the action taken by the police against medical students, including girls.

Dr Divya Saxena, state secretary of the IMA, Haryana, said it was the need of the hour to protest against the bond policy to protect the future of medical education in Haryana. Dr Sanjay Khanna, Karnal IMA president, extended support to the students’ agitation. Dr Rajat Mimani, Karnal IMA secretary, said the Haryana Government’s policy had taken a toll on the ranking of medical colleges. “Our meritorious students are not opting for medical colleges in Haryana. It will impact the future health infrastructure in the state,” he added.

Aditya Chugh, state secretary of the Indian Medical Association Medical Student Network (IMA MSN), Haryana, said the bond policy was against the medical students as most of them belonged to poor families and they could not afford Rs 36 lakh as bond fee for their course. The government should take that decision back.

He said the CM had only announced not to pay Rs 10 lakh per annum as bond fee, but the government was taking an affidavit that Rs 36 lakh would have to be paid after the MBBS course, if a student did not get the government job in Haryana. “We want this condition abolished,” he said. The protest would continue till the fulfilment of their demand, he added.

