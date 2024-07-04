 IMA strike: Karnal Civil Hospital saw 20% rise in OPD visits : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • IMA strike: Karnal Civil Hospital saw 20% rise in OPD visits

IMA strike: Karnal Civil Hospital saw 20% rise in OPD visits

IMA strike: Karnal Civil Hospital saw 20% rise in OPD visits

Patients and attendants stand in a queue at the District Government Hospital on Wednesday. tribune photo: Varun Gulati



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 3

Even as the Indian Medical

Association (IMA) here withdrew its strike on Wednesday evening, the three-day strike put pressure on the government health institutions.

The strike of the private doctors, who had not been entertaining patients with the Ayushman cards since July 1, put pressure on District Civil Hospital. It witnessed nearly 20 per cent rise in OPD visits for general surgery, orthopaedics as well as enquiries for surgery.

“We have witnessed a surge in the OPD of general surgery by 20 per cent. We are providing all assistance to patients coming here,” said Dr Piyush Sharma, a surgeon at the Civil Hospital. Dr Pardeep Chitara, another surgeon at the hospital, said enquiries for surgery have significantly increased over the past three days. Similar situations were witnessed in other departments too.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides health insurance coverage to economically weaker sections of society. However, the private doctors across the region refused to accept these cards, citing delayed payments, amounting to nearly Rs 200 crore, from the state. Due to the strike, the patients had been facing difficulties.

“We were not aware about the strike of private doctors. We went to two hospitals to get treatment for my uncle, but we have been asked that Ayushman cards will not be accepted, leaving us with no choice but to go to the Civil Hospital, which is already overburdened,”said Rajnish, a resident.

However, the authorities claimed that they were making efforts to ensure treatment to all those coming to the government hospitals.

Civil Surgeon Dr Krishan Kumar has directed the PMO of District Civil Hospital, SMOs and in-charges of the CHCs to ensure that Ayushman beneficiaries face no difficulties.

“I have asked them to ensure proper care of the Ayushman card holders,” he said. He also requested the Director of the KCGMC to deploy additional manpower and set up a dedicated counter for the Ayushman beneficiaries, so that they would not face difficulty.

Dr Kumar admitted there was increased patient load at the government hospitals due to the strike, but assured that all patients would get proper treatment. “We had already asked the IMA to call off their strike,” he added.

Delay in payments of nearly Rs 200 cr

Private doctors across the region refused to accept Ayushman cards, citing delayed payments amounting to nearly Rs 200 crore from the state government.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar brutally attacked by 3 Nihangs near Ludhiana Civil Hospital

2
Punjab

SGPC takes strict notice of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘abhay mudra’ remark in Parliament

3
Punjab

Dal Khalsa co-founder and India Airlines plane hijacker Gajinder Singh dies of heart attack in Pakistan

4
J & K

Out on parole, Amritpal Singh from Khadoor Sahib, Engineer Rashid from Baramulla take oath as Lok Sabha MPs

5
Diaspora

Record number of Indian-origin MPs elected to UK Parliament

6
India

More than 150 lawyers write to CJI, raise ‘conflict of interest’ issue against Delhi High Court judge for hearing ED's plea against Kejriwal

7
Trending

Principal forcibly removed from chair at Bishop Johnson Girls High School in Prayagraj

8
Haryana

BJP replaces state in-charges in Haryana, Himachal; retains Rupani in Punjab, Chugh in J-K, Ladakh

9
Haryana

Plaster chunks fall off balconies in Gurugram, passers-by have narrow escape

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh not Khalistani supporter, should be released immediately, says his mother

Don't Miss

View All
12 MPs with Punjab roots
Punjab

12 MPs with Punjab roots enter UK’s House of Commons

Thousands of crores spent on Buddha Nullah go down the drain
Punjab

Thousands of crores spent on Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah go down the drain

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days
India

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda
Punjab

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Glory Bawa after her distress call
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Top News

'Culprits won't be spared': On-camera statement from 'Bhole Baba' days after Hathras tragedy

'Culprits won't be spared': On-camera statement from 'Bhole Baba' days after Hathras tragedy

Main accused surrenders In Delhi

UK PM’s new ministers: Pakistani descent Shabana Mahmood is justice secy, Indian-origin Lisa Nandy gets culture, sports and media

UK PM’s new Cabinet: Pakistani descent Shabana Mahmood is justice secy, Indian-origin Lisa Nandy gets culture, sports and media

12 MPs with Punjab roots

12 MPs with Punjab roots enter UK’s House of Commons

3 Nihangs attack Sena leader with swords in Ludhiana, 2 arrested

3 Nihangs attack Shiv Sena leader with swords in Ludhiana, 2 arrested

Attackers claim affiliation with Baba Buddha Dal

As ‘Bai ji’, CM battles it out in Jalandhar West

As ‘Bai ji’, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann battles it out in Jalandhar West


Cities

View All

Rise in number of e-rickshaws, autos causing traffic congestion in Amritsar

Rise in number of e-rickshaws, autos causing traffic congestion in Amritsar

Amritsar MC gets Rs 20 crore for development works

Centre, Punjab Govt discriminating against Sikhs, says SGPC chief

1981 IA flight hijacker Gajinder Singh dies of heart attack in Pakistan

No action on unsafe buildings identified by Amritsar civic body last year

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

12 MPs with Punjab roots enter UK’s House of Commons

Chandigarh MC in dire straits, left with only Rs 32 crore

Chandigarh MC in dire straits, left with only Rs 32 crore

10 shops, commercial units to open 24x7 in Chandigarh

Panel seeks report on Sector 26 market in Chandigarh

e-auction of special numbers from July 13 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration to collect data of schoolchildren using autos

24x7 flood control room to keep eye on Hathnikund Barrage level

24x7 flood control room to keep eye on Hathnikund Barrage level

Delhi High Court seeks CBI response on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail petition

MCD claims on 100% desilting are false: Congress

Crackdown on dealers delaying vehicle RCs

Sanjay is AAP’s Parliamentary chairperson

Parties leaving no stone unturned to woo voters

Parties leaving no stone unturned to woo voters

Jalandhar West bypoll: BJP veteran Chunni Lal Bhagat backs son Mohinder, the AAP nominee

As ‘Bai ji’, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann battles it out in Jalandhar West

Dr Gandhi, Aujla canvass for Congress candidate

‘Audios evidence’ to be released before bypoll, says BJP’s RP Singh

3 Nihangs attack Sena leader with swords in Ludhiana, 2 arrested

3 Nihangs attack Shiv Sena leader with swords in Ludhiana, 2 arrested

Ludhiana: Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar was vocal against Khalistan, terrorism

After rainfall, condition of roads turns worse in city

ADC orders social audit of old-age homes in district

Fulfil pre-poll promises: Bizmen to Central Govt

Patiala district looks for paddy management solutions before harvesting season

Patiala district looks for paddy management solutions before harvesting season

Patiala residents on edge as flood worry looms with monsoon arrival

Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital gets new medical superintendent

Warehousing Corporation official returns bribe money

Commission inspects quality of food in schools, anganwadi centres