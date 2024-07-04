IMA strike: Karnal Civil Hospital saw 20% rise in OPD visits

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 3

Even as the Indian Medical

Association (IMA) here withdrew its strike on Wednesday evening, the three-day strike put pressure on the government health institutions.

The strike of the private doctors, who had not been entertaining patients with the Ayushman cards since July 1, put pressure on District Civil Hospital. It witnessed nearly 20 per cent rise in OPD visits for general surgery, orthopaedics as well as enquiries for surgery.

“We have witnessed a surge in the OPD of general surgery by 20 per cent. We are providing all assistance to patients coming here,” said Dr Piyush Sharma, a surgeon at the Civil Hospital. Dr Pardeep Chitara, another surgeon at the hospital, said enquiries for surgery have significantly increased over the past three days. Similar situations were witnessed in other departments too.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides health insurance coverage to economically weaker sections of society. However, the private doctors across the region refused to accept these cards, citing delayed payments, amounting to nearly Rs 200 crore, from the state. Due to the strike, the patients had been facing difficulties.

“We were not aware about the strike of private doctors. We went to two hospitals to get treatment for my uncle, but we have been asked that Ayushman cards will not be accepted, leaving us with no choice but to go to the Civil Hospital, which is already overburdened,”said Rajnish, a resident.

However, the authorities claimed that they were making efforts to ensure treatment to all those coming to the government hospitals.

Civil Surgeon Dr Krishan Kumar has directed the PMO of District Civil Hospital, SMOs and in-charges of the CHCs to ensure that Ayushman beneficiaries face no difficulties.

“I have asked them to ensure proper care of the Ayushman card holders,” he said. He also requested the Director of the KCGMC to deploy additional manpower and set up a dedicated counter for the Ayushman beneficiaries, so that they would not face difficulty.

Dr Kumar admitted there was increased patient load at the government hospitals due to the strike, but assured that all patients would get proper treatment. “We had already asked the IMA to call off their strike,” he added.

Delay in payments of nearly Rs 200 cr

Private doctors across the region refused to accept Ayushman cards, citing delayed payments amounting to nearly Rs 200 crore from the state government.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal