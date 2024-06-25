IMA threatens to suspend treatment of Ayushman card holders from July 1

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, June 24

Enraged over non-realisation of pending payments and problems related to portal launched by the state government, members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Haryana Chapter, will suspend treatment of patients covered under the Ayushman and Chirayu card from July 1. The IMA chapter of Karnal today submitted a memorandum to DC Uttam Kumar, saying they would suspend the treatment of patients under Ayushman scheme from July 1.

Dr Rohit Mahajan, state president, IMA, Haryana chapter, said the government has not cleared the dues of private doctors since February. “We held a strike against the government in March and at that time the government had assured us that payments would be made at the earliest but no payment has been made so far,” said Dr Mahajan. Even the mechanism was not streamlined in the state, he said.

As per information, approximately Rs 200 crore is pending towards the state government. Due to this, the private hospitals were facing financial problems since November last, he said.

“We have a meeting with the Additional Chief Secretary, Health, in Chandigarh tomorrow. If we don’t get a positive response, the decision to suspension treatment of Ayushman card holders will be implemented from July 1,” Dr Mahajan added.

Dr Sudhir Jaglan, general secretary, IMA (Panipat chapter), said payments were stuck since February and no date has been given for releasing such payments. Crores of rupees of private hospitals were pending with the government, he said. The decision to suspend treatment of Ayushman card holders would be taken on the call of state IMA unit, Dr Jaglan added.

Dr Rohit Sadana, president, IMA (Karnal Chapter), said the private hospitals were facing a lot of problems due to the government policies and portals. “We have given a notice to the government that until our problems are resolved regarding the portal, the treatment of patients under Ayushman scheme will be suspended from July 1,” he said.

