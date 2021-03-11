Images of inundated fields to be geotagged by Aug 25

Chandigarh, August 10
Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today announced that the images of crops affected by excessive rains or waterlogging would be taken by geotagging by August 25 so that the exact damage could be assessed.
After this, all other necessary formalities of girdawari would be completed. He said this in response to a Calling Attention Motion moved by MLA Kiran Choudhry.
Speaking on the occasion, Choudhry said the problem of waterlogging was not just confined to Tosham, but was a statewide problem. She also raised the consolidation issue.
Dushyant said a prompt financial aid to farmers affected by drought, earthquake, fire, flood, hailstorm, dust storm, short-circuit, fire caused by electric spark, lightning, cold wave/frost, heat wave, landslide, cloudburst and insect attack etc was provided to ease the situation.
On consolidation of land, he said it was not completed in 64 villages of the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...