Images of inundated fields to be geotagged by Aug 25

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today announced that the images of crops affected by excessive rains or waterlogging would be taken by geotagging by August 25 so that the exact damage could be assessed.

After this, all other necessary formalities of girdawari would be completed. He said this in response to a Calling Attention Motion moved by MLA Kiran Choudhry.

Speaking on the occasion, Choudhry said the problem of waterlogging was not just confined to Tosham, but was a statewide problem. She also raised the consolidation issue.

Dushyant said a prompt financial aid to farmers affected by drought, earthquake, fire, flood, hailstorm, dust storm, short-circuit, fire caused by electric spark, lightning, cold wave/frost, heat wave, landslide, cloudburst and insect attack etc was provided to ease the situation.

On consolidation of land, he said it was not completed in 64 villages of the state.