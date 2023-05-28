Implement NEP by 2025, Guv urges Haryana's varsities

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, May 27

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya set a target for the state universities to fully implement the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by 2025.

During his visit to Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, today, Dattatreya inaugurated several university projects — including the Census Data Research Work Station, University Science Instrumentation Centre, University Centre for Competitive Examination Centre — and released a handbook of information for admissions in the academic session 2023-24.

Emphasising the role of universities in equipping the country with skilled professionals, he urged the professors, non-teaching staff and students to engage in innovative educational endeavours.

He stressed the need for quality research in educational institutions to ensure national development. Recognising the prevalent gap that has left over three crore jobs vacant across the country, Dattatreya emphasised on the responsibility of educational institutions to bridge this gap by equipping students with practical skills for employment and holistic development.

The Governor shared insightful anecdotes highlighting the value of promoting innovation. He laid emphasis on the fact that obtaining a degree alone is insufficient and a culture of continuous learning must be fostered among students.

He also encouraged the professors to serve as role models for students. He stressed on the importance of physical fitness and urged the staff to motivate students to participate in sports.