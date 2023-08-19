Implement NRC in Haryana: Hindu mahapanchayat to President Droupadi Murmu

Tribune News Service

While an FIR has already been registered against the Sarva Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat for making hate speeches, it has now moved to the President, seeking the implementation of the NRC in Haryana.

The mahapanchayat, through a memorandum submitted to the DC, demanded the implementation of the NCR to identify illegal immigrants, especially Rohingyas and other refugees from Bangladesh allegedly posing as Indian citizens.

“They have been troublemakers and the attack on Hindu Jalabhishek Yatra highlighted what kind of threat they pose. The majority of them possess fraudulent IDs and this menace is spreading to Haryana,” read the memorandum. It also demanded the withdrawal of the status of district from Nuh, calling it the crime capital of North India. The committee has put forth 17 demands, including the NIA probe against MLA Mamman Khan, accusing him of instigating riots, and a Meo group called Mewat Army.

Submitting a memorandum to the President through the DC, the committee said their demands are pivotal to the protection of the Hindu minority in Nuh district and the restoration of peace in the state.

“Nuh has been a constant trouble with the rise in cases of cattle smuggling, vehicle lifting, cybercrime, telephone frauds, ATM robberies, etc. It is high time that Nuh be dissolved and Gurugram and Palwal take over its parts for better management,” read the memorandum.

The committee also asked for permission to resume their unfinished yatra August 28 onwards in addition to the establishment of an authority to protect and develop Hindu temples and sites in Nuh.

Meanwhile, the Palwal police have started investigation against those who made hate speeches at the mahapanchayat and identified many leaders.

