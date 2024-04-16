Implement SOP for school buses, demands Haryana private school body

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

The Haryana Private School Federation today urged the state government to strictly implement the standard operating procedure (SOP) for over 7,000 school buses across the state for the safety of school children. Addressing a press conference here today, president of the federation Kulbhushan Sharma, said the SOPs agreed upon between the government and the private schools needed to be implemented in letter and spirit for the safety of school children.

All stakeholders, including the transport department and the schools, must must collaborate to ensure the safety of school children, he asserted.He demanded the implementation of a comprehensive safe vehicle policy involving parents, school associations and the transport department to prioritize student safety.

Criticising government’s ‘selective’ investigation process in the wake of fatal accident at Kanina in Mahendragarh, he , advocated unbiased investigations across all schools.

