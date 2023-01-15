Implementation of POSH Act far from satisfactory: Women panel

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 14

Expressing concern over rising incidents of sexual harassment at coaching/educational institutions, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has stated that the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, on the ground is far from satisfactory.

It has further said non-implementation of the guidelines/provisions of the Act amounts to violation of the fundamental rights of a woman under Article 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

The NCW Chairperson, Rekha Sharma, has recently written to the Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, requesting him to direct the authorities concerned to ensure strict execution of the act and guidelines laid thereunder.

She has also urged him to direct all coaching institutes to take steps to prevent sexual harassment of students attending coaching either from fellow students or teachers, besides ensuring that these coaching centres are registered with the authorities concerned and background of those running such centres be checked thoroughly.

“In recent years, sexual harassment at workplace is becoming one of the issues affecting women. Sexual harassment at workplace makes the victim feel traumatised, humiliated and intimidated. The Central Government notified Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act in 2013 popularly known as POSH Act. However, its implementation on the ground is far from satisfactory,” reads the communiqué sent to the Chief Secretary by the NCW chief.

The Chief Secretary has also been requested to direct the authorities concerned to conduct awareness programme on sexual harassment of women at workplace among all stakeholders so that responsible and effective reporting of such cases may be ensured.