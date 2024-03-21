Kurukshetra: Importance of strong communication, soft skills emhpasised to Arya girls

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 20

A three-day workshop on ‘Communication skills’ organised at the Arya Kanya Mahavidyalya by Career Guidance and Placement Cell concluded on Wednesday.

College Principal Dr Aarti Trehan said with the rapid advancement of technology and globalisation, the ability to communicate across various platforms and cultures has become more crucial than ever. Students who possess strong communication skills have a competitive edge in the job market and are better equipped to navigate diverse social and professional environments.

Resource person for the workshop Harita said in today’s dynamic and inter-connected world, effective communication skills are indispensable for students to thrive academically, professionally and personally. Communication is not just about speaking or writing, it encompasses the ability to express thoughts clearly, listen actively and engage with others effectively. It is essential for students to recognise that communication is a lifelong skill that requires continuous practice and refinement.

By investing in their communication skills now, students are investing in their future success and personal growth. In the three-day workshop, students learnt about life skills, soft skills, presentation skills and interview skills.

Three students — Satinder (BCA-Final), Deepanshi (BSc Non-Medical Final) and Janvi (BCA-Final) — were declared best performers during the three-day workshop.

Dr Hema Sukhija, convener of the workshop informed that as many as 54 students participated in the workshop.

