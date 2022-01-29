Faridabad: Important road remains in bad shape

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

Important road remains in bad shape

The dividing road of Sector 6 and 11 here, which connects the national highway with the residential Sectors of 6, 7, 8, 9,10 and 11 lies in poor and non-motorable condition for the past over two years. As the sluggish pace of repair work taken up a year ago continues to remain the same. Also known as the YMCA Road, this passage has been posing serious risk to motorists especially the two-wheeler riders.The state of affairs here seems to point towards the wastage of tax payers' money. Sanjay Chaturvedi, Faridabad

No action, Stray dogs' menace persists in P’kula

The Panchkula administration has miserably failed to 'rein in' the menace of stray dogs across the city. The best example is the abundance of such canines in Sector 8, but sadly, the position is no different in other sectors too. How come that various tall claims earlier made by the city Mayor himself, to effectively control the same, has fallen flat? Will the city administration urgently address this unduly prolonged matter? Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Ambala City park submerged in rainwater

IT is one of the sixteen parks of Sector 9, Ambala City, in front of plot number 1190. Due to the lack of technical expertise, the water remains accumulated for many days after rain. The previous rainwater did not dry up and the fresh spell of incessant rain added to woes. The whole park has been submerged and plants, vegetation have been destroyed. The major cause of agony of the people is that the top supervisory officers are not giving heed to this issue being raised by the general public.We hope the department concerned will see it in the right earnest and get the things done once in for all. Gian P Kansal, Ambala City