Imposters dupe elderly woman of jewellery

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 26

An elderly woman was allegedly duped of her gold bangles at Sector 22 here by two persons posing as police. An FIR has been registered at Palam Vihar police station.

The complainant, Shanta Dagar (78), a resident of Sector 22, told the police that on Tuesday afternoon, a man who was wearing police uniform, came to her and told her that another man, who was also dressed in police uniform, was calling her.

“The man told me he was on patrolling duty as there have been two or three incidents snatching in the area. He then asked me to take out the gold bangles so that he could pack then in a paper. I complied and gave the jewellery to man. Who put the bangles in the bag and returned it to me. When I reached my house and opened the opened the bag, the gold bangles were replaced with fake bracelets,” Dagar said in her complaint.

An FIR has been registered under various sections of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station on Friday.