Impounded bike snatched from police officer in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 18
A bike-borne youth and his friends snatched a bike from a special police officer (SPO) while he was taking it to the Sector 40 police station after impounding it. The police registered an FIR and arrested one of the accused, identified as Subhash.
According to a complaint filed by SPO Sandeep, he was on patrol duty in Sector 31 along with other police personnel on Monday. He got suspicious about a motorcyclist, so asked the rider for documents.
The SPO said, “The youth did not have any documents for the motorcycle. I told him that the bike would be impounded.”
“As I was taking the bike to the Sector 40 police station, he called his two associates, who soon arrived at the spot, blocked my way and started manhandling me. They fled after snatching the bike,” the SPO added.
