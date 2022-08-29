Improve quality of probe for better conviction rate, Haryana DGP directs cops

Tribune News Service

Panipat, August 28

The Director General of Police (DGP), Prashant Kumar Aggarwal, today directed the officers to improve the quality of investigation, so as to increase the conviction rate.

“Also, the beat system should be strengthened,” the DGP said at a meeting with the Karnal Range officers here today.

Karnal Range IG Satyender Kumar Gupta, Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan, Karnal SP Ganga Ram Poonia, Kaithal SP Maqsood Ahmad along with ASPs and DSPs were also present.

Aggarwal reviewed the matters related to crime, law and order situation, and administrative issues in the meeting and directed the officers to improve policing in their areas concerned.

Interacting with the media, he said to provide the better and secure atmosphere to the public at night, a special plan had been made to improve patrolling on roads.

The DGP said Sonepat SP and his team were working on the petrol pump robbery incidents and the suspects would be arrested soon. Besides, the issue to clear the credit of the petrol pumps would be raised before the Finance Department, he said.

Talking about Sonali Phogat’s death case, the DGP said, “We have been in touch with the Goa Police and if their team comes to inquire then we will provide all assistance to them. On the complaint of Sonali’s brother Vatan Dhaka, a case has already been registered regarding the theft of items from her farmhouse at Hisar Sadar police station and a probe is underway.”

Aggarwal also held detailed discussions with the officers and reviewed the crime statistics and other subjects. He directed the DSPs to monitor all serious and identified crimes at their own level and keep a watch and make efforts in the cases pending in courts so that the accused get punished. The officers were also told to keep vigil at public places to avert crime against women.

4 POLICE PERSONNEL FELICITATED

DGP Prashant Kumar Aggarwal felicitated four police personnel. Inspector Mahipal Singh, Chandnibagh SHO; SI Attar Singh; ASI Rishiram and Head Constable Sunil Kumar were awarded with commendation certificates and cash reward of Rs 50,000 each for speedy probe in the murder and rape case of a six-year-old girl. They arrested the accused hours after the incident and filed a chargesheet in the court within five days.

#Kaithal #karnal #panipat