 In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district : The Tribune India

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 23

The water table dipped alarmingly across the district in the past 10 years between June 2012 and October 2022, according to a report of the groundwater cell.

The report revealed a 3.48m drop in groundwater level, taking the average water table of the district to 20.46m in October 2022 from 16.98m in June 2012.

The Assandh block recorded the highest fall in the water table, as it declined by 9.02m during this period. It was at 18.66m, and had now reached 27.68m, said the data.

The Nissing block witnessed a fall of 7.23m in this period and groundwater reached 27.50m from 20.27m in June 2012. The water table of the Nilokheri block reached 26.38m from 20.31m in this period, a fall of 6.07m, the data revealed.

The Munak block registered a fall of 3.7m, taking the water table to 19.68m in October 2022, from 15.98m from June 2012. The Gharaunda block recorded a fall of 1.22m, taking the water table to 23.34m from 22.12m during this period. The water table of Karnal block reached 16.19m in October 2022, from 15.36m in June 2012, a fall of 0.83m. The Indri block has recorded a fall of 0.33m. It was at 12.16m and now reached 12.49m.

The Kunjpura block recorded an improvement in water table of 0.56m. The groundwater reached 10.39m in October 2022 from 10.95m in June 2012, the data further said.

Meanwhile, experts have sounded an alarm over the rapid depletion of groundwater in the district and warned that unless corrective measures were adopted immediately, the water table could decline further in coming years.

Hydrologist Dalvir Singh said flooded irrigation in agriculture was a major contributor in this fall. Besides, people waste water by washing their cars and balconies with pipes. The wastage of water due to the leakage of pipelines also contributed to the fall of water. People should think about it and efforts should be made to check the wastage of water.

Dr Surender Tamak, assistant soil conservation officer (ASCO), said that conservation of rainwater could contribute to improving the water table. The Union government has initiated a step ‘catch the rain’ for water conservation. People should come forward to make this campaign successful.

“Over-dependency on groundwater, cultivation of water-guzzler paddy crop and flooded irrigation are among the major reasons behind this fall. Farmers should adopt drip irrigation to save water,” said Navtej Singh, XEN, Irrigation Department.

Water conservation campaign

The Centre has launched ‘catch the rain’ campaign for water conservation. People should come forward to make it successful. Over-dependency on groundwater, cultivation of water-guzzler paddy crop and flooded irrigation are the main reasons behind the fall. Farmers should also adopt drip irrigation. — Officials of Irrigation Dept

