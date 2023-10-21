In 19 days, Palwal witnesses 27 farm fires

Tribune News Service

Palwal, October 20

The incidence of stubble-burning in Palwal district this season has been slightly up compared to the previous year. In the past 19 days, 27 incidents of farm fires have surfaced, as per the Agriculture Department.

While 15 challans have been issued on the basis of information from HARSAC satellite, the department imposed a penalty of Rs 67,000 in 12 cases following an inspection of fields, said an official. One FIR has also been registered.

Though 35 cases of active fire locations (AFLs) were notified by HARSAC, information about 13 such incidents was found incorrect. The maximum amount of challan of Rs 15,000 was issued on October 6 at Kushak village of the district, where fire was noticed in about 24 acres.

Around 20 complaints had been reported in the district until November 5 last year, in which a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed.

Babu Lal, Deputy Director, Agriculture Department, said better supervision and a coordinated strategy had yielded results. The AQI in the city over the past 10 days has been 50 (“good”) and 61 (“satisfactory”).

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Palwal #Pollution