Gurugram: In 23 days, 2,354 challans for drunken driving

Gurugram, June 25

Cracking the whip against errant traffic violators, the Gurugram traffic police have issued challans to 2,354 drivers in June (till Sunday) for drink- and-drive violations under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Virendra Vij said on Tuesday.

The Gurugram Police, as part of implementing the recommendations of the district road safety committee to reduce road mishaps in the city, have been conducting intensified enforcement drives. Officials expressed concern over the increasing incidents of road mishaps due to driving under the influence of alcohol during road safety committee meetings held this year.

In response, the Gurugram traffic police conducted a special campaign from June 1 to June 23, issuing challans to drivers found driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Vij.

To run this campaign effectively, various traffic police teams were formed and deployed at identified locations with special orders and instructions. During the checks, 2,354 persons were found driving under the influence of alcohol, and action was taken against them as per the rules. During this campaign, eight vehicles were also impounded. Last week alone, a total of 637 drivers were challaned for drink and drive violations.

Gurugram police officials have claimed that the objective of this special campaign was to crack down on drink and drive violations, ensure compliance with traffic rules and make traffic movement systematic and safe.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram police have appealed to local residents to follow all traffic rules and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol.

Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, states that if a breath analyser test detects that the driver of a motor vehicle has more than 30 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, he/she must be issued a challan for violating this Act.

195 challans for one motorcycle!

The police impounded 19 vehicles which faced more than 100 challans in the last 10 days, but the vehicle owners had not yet paid the fines. These vehicles include 13 autorickshaws and six motorcycles. Among these, the highest number of challans were issued to three autorickshaws: 289, 269 and 195 challans. One motorcycle has 195 challans that have not been paid by the vehicle owner.

