In 6 years, 507 FIRs in 3 districts; 1 conviction

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, April 15

The Haryana Police have informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it received 582 complaints regarding illegal mining in Faridabad, Nuh and Gurugram from January 1, 2017, to January 31, 2023, of which 507 were converted into FIRs.

As per an affidavit dated April 12, filed by IGP (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar, on behalf of the DGP, 354 complaints of illegal mining in the Aravallis were received from the Mines and Geology Department and the remaining 228 from the Forest Department and public in the last six years. The police submitted the details as the NGT, in its previous hearing, had noted substantial gap in the number of complaints received and FIRs registered. There were 259 complaints of stone mining in the Aravallis, 20 of illegally mined stock and 303 of transportation of minerals.

No illegality was found in 31 complaints. Another 44 were sent back to the Mining Department as no action was required. The police filed chargesheets in 444 cases and 31 are still under investigation. A total of 10 FIRs were cancelled, the accused died in seven cases and 13 FIRs were declared untraced. Of the two cases decided by the court in these six years, only one ended in conviction, the affidavit read.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, vide his affidavit dated April 12, informed the NGT that he convened meetings of all departments concerned on February 15 and April 6, wherein directions issued by the NGT were considered and it was decided to constitute a statutory authority, Aravallis Rejuvenation Board, for integrated environmental management and sustainable development of the Aravallis.

The Chief Secretary said it had been decided to constitute a specific cell at the district level for periodic monitoring, management and sustainable development of areas under the Aravallis falling in Nuh, Faridabad and Gurugram districts.

Mukul Kumar, Director, Mines and Geology, told the NGT, vide an affidavit dated April 11, that in 44 cases of illegal mining in Nuh, the department approached the court for confiscation of offending vehicles. Also, a toll-free number (1800-180- 5530) had been released for receiving complaints of illegal mining in the Aravallis.