In a first, Hafed buys 21,052 MT of sunflower

Chandigarh, June 22
For the first time in the state, Hafed is procuring sunflower crop. After the Chief Minister provided interim relief at the rate of Rs 1,000 per quintal, sunflower is being procured at the rate of Rs 6,000 per quintal — Rs 1500-Rs 2,000 per quintal higher than other states. Stating this here today, Hafed Chairman Kailash Bhagat said the work of procuring sunflower was going on in six mandis of Kurukshetra.
