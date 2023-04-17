In a major reshuffle, 15 civil servants transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 16

The Haryana Government effected a major reshuffle today by issuing transfer and posting orders of 13 IAS officers, one IPS and one IRS officer.

Awaiting posting orders, 1988-batch officer Rajesh Khullar, after his return from a foreign assignment, has been posted as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and Financial Commissioner Revenue and Disaster Management and ACS, School Education and Public Relations.

In the 1990 batch, Sudhir Rajpal has been posted as ACS, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Civil Aviation, while Sumita Misra goes as ACS, Medical Research and Education and Women and Child Development departments while Ankur Gupta goes as ACS, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Fisheries Department. Anurag Rastogi will continue to be ACS, Finance and Planning and Public Works (B and R) and Architecture Department while Anand Mohan Sharan becomes ACS, Higher Education, in addition to his present duties. He is currently ACS, Industries. Raja Shekhar Vundru has been posted as ACS, Housing for All and Foreign Cooperation Department.

Ashok Khemka has been posted as ACS, Printing and Stationery Department in addition to Archives, Apoorva Kumar Singh has been posted as ACS, Public Health Engineering and Energy Departments and Adviser, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board. Arun Kumar Gupta, ACS, Town and Country Planning Department, has also been given the charge of Mines and Geology. Vijayendra Kumar goes as Principal Secretary, Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of SC and BC and Antyyodaya (SEWA) Department.

IPS officer Navdeep Singh Virk, already posted as Principal Secretary, Transport, has got the charge of the Sports Department while IRS officer Devinder Singh Kalyan has been posted as Principal Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department. Vikas Gupta has been posted as Commissioner and Secretary, Urban Local Bodies, while he will continue to be the Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Parivar Pehchan Patra Authority. Amneet P Kumar has been posted as Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department.