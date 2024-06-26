In major reshuffle, Haryana Government transfers 23 IPS, 4 HPS officers; Sonepat gets new Police Commissioner

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 26

In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Wednesday ordered transfer and posting orders of 23 IPS and four HPS officers with immediate effect.

Dr Rajshree Singh has been posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP), HPA, Madhuban; relieving her of the additional charge of IGP/RTC, Bhondsi, Gururgam.

Satender Kumar Gupta has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Sonepat, relieving B Satheesh Balan of the charge. Balan has been transferred as Commissioner of Police, Jhajjar.

