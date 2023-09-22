 In a relief to property buyers, sellers, number of property registration slots up in Haryana : The Tribune India

Move to net more revenue for state exchequer

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma 

Chandigarh, September 22

Property transactions across Haryana are set to be hassle-free and fast with the BJP-JJP government deciding to significantly increase the number of e-appointments and tatkal e-appointments for the registration of property at all tehsils and sub-tehsils. 

Now, the number of normal slots for the registration of sale deeds has been increased from 100 to 200 in all tehsils and sub-tehsils all over the state except in Gurugram.

In Gurugram, the number of normal e-appointments will be 300 daily, up from existing 100 e-appointments, sources told The Tribune.  

For the tatkal e-appointments, the number has gone up to 50 per day from 10 all over the state. For Gurugram, this number would be hiked from 10 to 60 daily. 

“The decision to increase the e-appointments has been taken keeping in view the volume of land registration work and in public interest,” a senior officer said. 

With a spurt in the property registrations, especially in the National Capital Region (NCR), the buyers and sellers of property currently faced a lot of problems in getting immediate appointments for the registration of sale deeds. “In wake of the limited slots, getting even tatkal e-appointments was also a difficult task inconveniencing the public,” Suresh Aggarwal, president of the Haryana Property Consultants Federation, said.  

Aggarwal asserted that the increase in the number of slots in both the categories of e-appointments and tatkal e-appointments would provide much-deed relief to property buyers and sellers. 

Besides, the decision would net more revenue for the state exchequer as the stamp duty from the registration of the sale deeds would triple in the Gurugram and double in the rest of the state. 

As far as e-appointments are concerned, the state exchequer will be richer by five times in rest of the state and six times in Gurugram. The state government charges Rs 25,000 for e-appointment.  

Highlights

*Daily normal e-appointment slots for sale deeds up from 100 to 200 all tehsils/sub tehsils except in Gurugram. 

*In Gurugram, the normal e-appointment slots up from 100 to 300. 

*Tatkal e-appointments will increase from 10 to 50 in rest of Haryana. 

*In Gurugram, the number of tatkal e-appointments will go up from 10 to 60. 

 

 

 

 

 

