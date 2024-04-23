In Bahadurgarh, two ex-CMs take jibes at each other’s parties

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 22

Two former Chief Ministers — Manohar Lal Khattar and Bhupinder Hooda — today visited Bahadurgarh town in Jhajjar district for different purposes but they took a jibe at each other’s parties in the wake of Lok Sabha poll while interacting with mediapersons.

On being asked about the BJP’s claim of getting more than 400 seats in Lok Sabha poll, Hooda said, “South me saaf aur North me half, BJP ka ye hoga hall” (BJP will be wiped out in South, halved in North. This will happen to BJP).

The former CM said the BJP government had failed to live up to the people’s expectations. Every section of society is fed up with its policies and is eagerly waiting for the Lok Sabha poll to teach BJP candidates a lesson.

Hooda said like other parts, the Congress was fighting the battle with full strength in Haryana as well. “The election analysts who were giving eight to nine seats to BJP a few days ago, today are showing that BJP is facing defeat on eight to nine seats. All the election surveys are showing that the graph of the Congress is increasing and the graph of the BJP is falling. As the voting date approaches, it will become clear that Congress is winning in Haryana,” he said. “The Congress will soon declare its candidates on nine seats of the state,” said Hooda who came to Bahadurgarh to participate in social functions. He was accompanied by former minister Karan Singh Dalal. On the other hand, Khattar reached Bahadurgarh to meet party workers and to issue directions for the poll.

Training his guns on the Congress, Khattar said it was a matter of surprise that a national level party was unable to release a list of its candidates even after a long time.

“The Congress is disappointing not only its workers but also people as only BJP candidates are in the poll battleground. We have been canvassing for the past over a month and are also getting benefit of it as there is the message among the people that no other party’s nominees are in the fray at this moment,” said the former CM.

Khattar claimed the BJP would win all 10 seats again this time but the winning margin of the BJP candidates would be higher than the previous elections as the BJP governments had worked for every section of society in the past decade and the people too were appreciating it.

