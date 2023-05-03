In ‘cover-up’ act, Jhajjar firm fakes sale of 40K MT of mining minerals

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, May 2

Even as there is no mining site in Jhajjar, a firm based in Bahadurgarh in the district has shown the sale of 40,402 metric tonnes (MT) of mining minerals to screening plants in Yamunanagar in its records.

Rajesh Sangwan, Assistant Mining Engineer, Yamunanagar, said this was part of a cover-up act to shield screening plants in Yamunanagar, which reportedly carried out illegal mining in their area and showed the minerals as purchased from the said firm using e-transit passes issued by the latter. He said the illegally mined minerals were then sold by the screening plants in the open market. As the matter came to the fore, Sangwan ordered a scrutiny of the records of screening plants in Yamunanagar and wrote to the mining officer in Jhajjar for action against the erring firm.

Sources said this fake sale of 40,402 MT of minerals was shown to have taken place in just five days between April 20 and April 24.