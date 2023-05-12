In eight days, state records 1,357 wheat stubble burning cases

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 11

Despite awareness drives by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department and imposition of fine on farmers, the wheat residue burning cases in the state have not reduced.

In the past eight days, the state has recorded 1,357 cases of wheat stubble burning, which is 81 per cent of the total 1,673 of the current wheat harvesting season from April 1. This data was provided by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

However, there is a downfall of 39 per cent in the stubble burning cases in comparison to the last wheat harvesting season till May 11, when the state recorded 2,752 cases, according to the HSPCB data.

With 261 cases, Fatehabad district is leading the state tally, followed by Sirsa (232), Karnal (194), Kaithal (177), Jind (137), and Sonepat (116). Hisar district has recorded 105 cases, while Panipat 95, Rohtak 78, Ambala 63, Jhajjar 56, Kurukshetra 48, Palwal 27, Yamunanagar 23, Bhiwani 20, Faridabad 15, Gurugram 9, Charkhi Dadri 5, Rewari 3, and Panchkula 1, as per the board data.

The authorities claimed that due to awareness and an increase in demand for dry fodder, along with a hike in rates, the farmers are not burning stubble, due to which the numbers have come down. At present, dry fodder of an acre is being sold at around Rs 10,000.

“The department spread awareness among the farmers by holding meetings. Hundreds of farmers have been making money by utilising the crop residue as dry fodder. The department also imposes fines on violators,” said Karam Chand, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), Kaithal.