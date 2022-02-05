In Faridabad, 4 booked for 'objectionable' posts

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 4

The police have booked a case against four persons in connection with posting objectionable and misleading content on social media platforms regarding the alleged incidence of cow slaughter in the district recently.

The accused have been identified as Rajat Chhabra, Kamal Tanwar, and Neeta Doshi. The fourth accused is an unidentified person running Youtube channel “Amazing Farming”. The four had uploaded matter regarding the incident of the remains of dead cattle (cows) in Surajkund area here recently.

It is alleged that the accused attempted to project the incident as mass cow slaughter on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, and tried to enrage communal sentiments over the matter.

The case was actually of improper disposal of the remains of dead animals by the contractor assigned the job of the removal of carcass in the city. While a case has already been booked against the contractor, the police have also registered a case under Sections 153A and 295A of the IPC against the four accused. —