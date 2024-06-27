In Faridabad, 72% units without fire safety NOC

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 26

A majority of the over 28,000 industrial and commercial units situated in non-conforming industrial zones here are functioning without NOC in connection with fire safety.

With the location of units being the basic factor for not meeting the criteria, the number of such units could be over 20,000 in the district, as per sources in the district administration. “Though this is a cause of concern, the authorities are yet to come out with any long-term plan that could ensure safety norms in such units,” said a retired official on condition of anonymity.

Located in densely populated areas Unavailability of wide roads, space in densely populated areas make them ineligible for NOC, claim sources. The number of such units could be over 20,000 in the district

These units are also ineligible to avail the facility of loans and basic amenities of roads, water and sewerage connections

He said smoke detectors, water sprinklers, fire-fighting system, adequate water supply, escape routes, service shaft enclosures, ample space for the movement of fire engines, etc., was mandatory. Unavailability of wide roads and space in densely populated areas made them ineligible for NOC, claim sources.

Though the issue was highlighted in the wake of a recent fire incident in an industrial unit in Gurugram, the authorities need to come out with a comprehensive exercise to ensure that fire safety norms are followed,” said Ramneek Prabhkar, an entrepreneur.

Welcoming the move regarding approval of a cluster policy for regularisation of industrial units, Rajive Chawla, president, Integrated Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India, said the government should amend the limit of the road width to 9 metres instead of proposed 18 metres, as majority of units were located in areas where the width of roads was less than 18 metres. Since over 70 per cent of units were in non-conforming areas, they had no factory licence, pollution certificate and fire safety NOC.

Such units are also ineligible to avail the facility of loans and basic amenities of roads, water and sewerage connections. Sarurpur, Mujheri, Gazipur, Mujesar, Bajri, New DLF, SGM Nagar, Jawahar Colony, Indira Colony, Krishna Colony, Malerna Road, Gurukul, Kharkhana Bagh, Ajronda and Dabua-Pali road are among the non-conforming zones in the city.

Lekh Ram, District Fire Officer, said while NOC was mandatory for getting completion certificate for any industrial or commercial building, the units located in the non-conforming zones were ineligible due to the building plan.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad