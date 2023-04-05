In Faridabad, untreated waste continues to be discharged into Yamuna despite ban

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 4

The sewage treatment capacity of Faridabad district has been at the lowest level as despite a ban, most of the untreated waste is being discharged into the Yamuna. The civic administration can be asked to pay a fine of Rs 25 lakh each month by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) if the activity goes unabated.

A report by the Yamuna Monitoring Committee in 2021-22 also claimed that most of the waste was being discharged untreated

Of the total 350 minimal liquid discharge (MLD), 300 of it was finding its way into the Yamuna or other water bodies. The NGT in 2019 had passed the orders that a fine of Rs five lakh will be imposed on the civic body if any of the STP (sewage treatment plant) was found to be non-functional or operational below the norms, sources added.

Though the total fine accumulated so far is yet to be calculated, it is revealed that only one STP of the capacity of 30 MLD near Badshahpur village had been operational. Built by the Haryana Shahri Vikas Parishad (HSVP), it was handed over to the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) last year.

The other main STPs located at Mirzapur, Badshahpur and Pratapgarh villages in the district are being upgraded at a slow pace and are unlikely to be operational anytime soon. While the STP at Pratapgarh (100 MLD) and Mirzapur villages (80MLD) are being upgraded by the MCF at a cost of Rs 324 crore, the STP at Badshahpur (45 MLD) is being rebuilt by the FMDA.

“As the STPs were expected to be upgraded earlier this year, the work remains adversely affected due to payment issues,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

P. Raghvender Rao, Chairperson, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HPSCB), said that while a Coordination Committee headed by the CEO, FMDA, has been activated, the committee having all the stakeholders will ensure the proper functioning of the infrastructure as per the norms, soon. “A notice was being issued to the authorities concerned regarding the penalty provision on a regular basis,” said an official of the HPSCB here.

