 In F’bad, 150 acres of govt land encroached upon, drive soon : The Tribune India

In F’bad, 150 acres of govt land encroached upon, drive soon

In F’bad, 150 acres of govt land encroached upon, drive soon

An unauthorised colony that has come up on government land in Faridabad. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 22

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has announced that next month, it would launch a drive to reclaim 150 acres of its land under illegal occupation for long.

Amit Kumar Gulia, Estate Officer, HSVP, has confirmed this.

The encroached upon land is located in newly carved out Sectors 62, 64, 65, 75, 76, 77, 78 and 80, and many pockets of old sectors such as 21 (A, B, C), 45, 46 and 48. Some of the unsold plots, including commercial ones, are also under illegal occupation, say sources. Several acres of prime land in Sectors 20-A and 20-B have also been encroached upon, it is claimed. Besides, land in sectors adjoining Mewla Maharajpur village is under illegal occupation.

Varun Sheokand, who had filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against encroachment a few years ago, said: “Several green belts in the city have been encroached upon.”

The market rate of the land is reported to be between Rs 25 crore and Rs 30 crore per acre.

The enforcement branch of the HSVP head office had sent a reminder to its offices in Faridabad and Gurugram on February 3, seeking an action-taken report on a complaint lodged by a local resident about the violation of building bylaws and encroachment of green belts in residential sectors.

The HSVP had, in 2021, launched a drive to reclaim land worth more than Rs 200 crore. It had removed more than 125 structures in Sectors 20A and 20B then. Subsequently, the land was again encroached upon because of lack of vigil, it is alleged. Illegal colonies have also come up on government land. Action in some of the case is pending due to legal hurdles.

Estate Officer Gulia said, “The drone survey is complete. Possession of land, against which compensation has been released, is under process. As all old sectors are under the purview of the Municipal Corporation, the responsibility to remove encroachments, if any, falls on the civic body.”

Action pending due to legal hurdles

  • Green belts in residential areas and unsold plots, including commercial ones, are under illegal occupation
  • Illegal colonies have come up on government land; action in some of the cases is pending due to legal hurdles
  • The market rate of the land is reported to be between Rs 25 crore and Rs 30 crore per acre

Onus on Civic body

As all old sectors in Faridabad are under the purview of the Municipal Corporation. The responsibility to remove encroachments, if any, falls on the civic body. Amit Kumar Gulia, estate officer, hsvp

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fresh FIR filed against Amritpal Singh on complaint of ‘granthi’; new image shows him on motorised cart with bike

2
Diaspora

Cops question Amritpal's NRI wife, whose name figured in garnering funds from abroad for 'Waris Punjab De'

3
Jalandhar

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

4
Trending

'Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols': Kangana Ranaut cryptically warns Punjab singer over getting arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

5
Sports

Here are the 12 cities shortlisted for ODI World Cup in India

6
Punjab

Raja Warring writes to Punjab DGP, flags concern about youths being rounded up and labelled Amritpal supporters

7
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

8
Himachal

Punjab Assembly calls Himachal Pradesh ordinance to impose water cess illegal; passes resolution

9
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters hurl flares, bottles amid heightened security at Indian mission in London

10
Delhi

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs as objectionable posters against PM Modi come up; 6 arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched
Trending

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Top News

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

London demonstrators kept at safe distance this time

Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess

Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess

Within rights to do so, says Sukhu | Cites Uttarakhand & J&K...

Amritpal’s NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

Amritpal's NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

Security up, yet objects hurled at Indian Mission in London

Security up, yet objects hurled at Indian Mission in London


Cities

View All

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Security forces hold flag march

Farmers seek relief for damaged crop

‘GNDU to implement NEP from next session’

Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Two Chandigarh cops land in CBI net for taking Rs 50K bribe

Ex-Union Minister’s nephew among two found hanging

F&CC nod to hiring 40 vehicles for lifting waste

Over 15K pay obeisance at Mansa Devi, Kali Mata, Chandi Devi shrines

Delhi Govt presents ~78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Delhi Govt presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Excise case: Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5

HC reserves order on Jain's bail plea in PMLA case

Rs 16,500 cr for education, teachers to get tablets

Rs 850 cr allocated to clear landfill sites in 2 years

Punjab Police trace bike on which Amritpal Singh fled

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

Cops nab 6 gangsters for extortion, intimidation

Women must exercise voting right: Karamjit

DCC ex-chief joins AAP

DC suspends official for indiscipline

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Three of thieves' gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Sewer connections of 5 ‘ahatas’ cut

2 nabbed with heroin, opium

Snatchers target three more in city

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to ~285 cr

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to Rs 285 cr

Disgruntled employees demand VC’s resignation

Fatehgarh Sahib villages to get town-like facilities, says MLA

Awareness on healthy lifestyle need of hour: Experts

100-kg poppy husk seized