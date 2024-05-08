 In Haryana, 'Bahu' vs 'bahu' vs 'chacha sasur': Chautalas fight among themselves in Hisar Lok Sabha seat : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • In Haryana, 'Bahu' vs 'bahu' vs 'chacha sasur': Chautalas fight among themselves in Hisar Lok Sabha seat

In Haryana, 'Bahu' vs 'bahu' vs 'chacha sasur': Chautalas fight among themselves in Hisar Lok Sabha seat

JJP MLA Naina Chautala, and INLD candidate Sunaina Chautala and BJP's Ranjit Singh Chautala are pitted against each other

In Haryana, 'Bahu' vs 'bahu' vs 'chacha sasur': Chautalas fight among themselves in Hisar Lok Sabha seat

Sunaina Chautala, Naina Chautala, Ranjit Singh Chautala



PTI

Hisar, May 8

The stage is set for a riveting electoral battle in Haryana's Hisar Lok Sabha constituency where three members of the influential Chautala family, split along political lines, have locked horns.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA Naina Chautala, and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Sunaina Chautala -- the two 'bahus' or daughters-in-law of the Chautala clan -- and BJP's Ranjit Singh Chautala are pitted against each other.

Ranjit Chautala is the brother of the fathers-in-law of Sunaina Chautala and Naina Chautala -- a relationship sometimes referred to as 'chacha sasur'.

The Congress has fielded three-time MP and veteran leader Jai Prakash from the seat.

Naina Chautala (57) is the wife of JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala and mother of former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

INLD Women Wing general secretary Sunaina Chautala (47) is the wife of party leader Abhay Singh Chautala's cousin Ravi Chautala. Ravi Chautala is the son of INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala's younger brother late Partap Singh Chautala.

While both the INLD-JJP candidates claimed to do more for the welfare of the state's farmers -- a sizeable voting group -- the BJP nominee expressed confidence that the development work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would ensure the party's victory on all 10 seats.

Sunaina Chautala said the voters will confront her BJP and JJP rivals on the issue of the farmers' protest that went on for 13 months against the now-repealed farm laws.

"Under the BJP rule, farmers, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, employees, and sarpanches were on the path of agitation in support of their demands," said Sunaina Chautala.

The BJP and the JJP had formed an alliance in Haryana after the 2019 Assembly polls. It ended in March 2024 as chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned to make way for a new BJP government led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

She also questioned the BJP candidate's claims of development in the state, saying it was not visible on the ground. It has become clear that the BJP-JJP only want power, she added.

Sunaina Chautala pointed out that Abhay Chautala, who was the lone MLA of his party, resigned from the assembly amid the farmers' stir in support of them.

She said her party is following the principles and carrying forward the ideology of the late Jat patriarch Chaudhary Devi Lal.

On the other hand, Naina Chautala said everyone knew who the real well-wisher of the farmers was as she asserted that her son Dushyant Chautala, as the deputy CM, ensured timely payment to farmers after timely procurement of their produce.

Ranjit Chautala, meanwhile, did not seem to be perturbed with his relatives entering the poll fray and said it was their "democratic right".

He expressed confidence that the BJP would win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana just like in the previous general elections and that Narendra Modi would become the prime minister for the third time.

"During the last 10 years, the prime minister has taken the country on the path of development and in his third term, this pace will further accelerate. Haryana too has witnessed development during the past nine-and-a-half years," Ranjit Chautala told PTI.

Ranjit Chautala (78) resigned as Independent MLA in March giving up his membership from the Rania segment in Sirsa district after he joined the BJP, which nominated him from the Hisar seat. He continues to be a Minister in the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government.

He is former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's son and the brother of INLD chief and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

This is not for first time that members of the Chautala clan have crossed swords as more than two decades ago, Ranjit Chautala -- nominated by the Congress -- had contested from the Rori assembly seat against his brother Om Prakash Chautala.

Similarly, Ajay Chautala and Ravi Chautala have also fought against each other from Dabwali.

The polling for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana is scheduled to be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Naina and Ajay Chautala's son Dushyant, who was then sitting MP from Hisar, had lost to BJP's Brijendra Singh. Singh recently joined the Congress.

Of the 10 seats it is contesting in the state, the Congress has named nine candidates, including Jai Prakash from Hisar. The Kurukshetra seat is being fought by AAP, a constituent of the opposition's INDIA bloc.

Jai Prakash, popularly known as 'JP', is a three-term MP from Hisar. He also remained a MLA from Barwala Assembly seat in Hisar district in 2000 and from Kalayat in Kaithal in 2014.

Making his electoral debut, he won the Hisar Lok Sabha seat as the Janata Dal candidate in 1989 when he also served as the Union Minister. In 1996, he won from Hisar on a Haryana Vikas Party ticket. Later, he joined the Congress and won the 2000 Assembly poll from Barwala. In 2004, he again got elected as the Hisar MP.

"People are fed up with the BJP ruled and a Congress wave is sweeping the state," claimed Jai Prakash. Former chief minister late Bhajan Lal had won Hisar seat as Haryana Janhit Congress candidate in 2009, his son Kuldeep Bishnoi won the bypoll after his father's demise in 2011 and in 2014 Dushyant wrested the seat as INLD member then. Bishnoi is now with the BJP.

The parliamentary constituency covers the entire Hisar district and parts of Jind district as well.

In the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency, there are 9,52,598 male voters, 8,32,569 female voters, and 11 transgender voters. The Jats are the dominant caste in Hisar with one-third of total votes.

After Haryana came into existence as a separate state in 1966, the Congress won the seat on five occasions. But it has not tasted victory during the past two decades.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hisar #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Resume work as IAS officer, Punjab tells BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

2
Haryana

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support, BJP govt reduced to minority in Haryana

3
Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha

4
India

10-year-old Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death melts internet, help pours in from different quarters

5
Bathinda

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

6
Chandigarh

12-year-old crushed to death by truck driver on way to school in Zirakpur

7
India

Glorification of violence should not be part of any civilised society, India tells Canada

8
India

Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group

9
Diaspora

Not lax about admitting people in Canada: Immigration Minister Miller on EAM Jaishankar's remarks

10
Diaspora

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

Don't Miss

View All
Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Top News

Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups

Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups

He said relations between India and Canada are positive over...

3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans

3 Indians accused of Hardeep Nijjar's killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans

Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...

Punjab: BSP candidate from Hoshiarpur LS seat Rakesh Suman joins AAP

Punjab: BSP candidate from Hoshiarpur LS seat Rakesh Suman joins AAP

The Hoshiarpur seat is currently represented by Union Minist...

CBI arrests 4 men for trafficking Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone

CBI arrests 4 men for trafficking Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone

These traffickers have been operating as an organised networ...

Air India Express cabin crew go on mass sick leave, 78 flights cancelled

Air India Express cabin crew go on 'mass sick' leave, 80 flights cancelled

Sources said the senior employees, including the cabin crew,...


Cities

View All

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper on Day 1

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper from Amritsar on Day 1

Another Punjab farmer dies at Shambhu protest site

Amritsar: Party candidates go all out as campaigning reaches final phase

Amritsar: Over 6.2 LMT wheat procured in mandis

Jugraj Singh who was killed in US cremated in Ajnala village

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

Bouncer shot dead in Kharar

No nomination filed on Day 1 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Anil Masih campaigning for Sanjay Tandon, says Congress; BJP terms it ‘lie’

Panchkula man duped of Rs 1.88 cr in cyber fraud

Excise policy ‘scam’: Delhi High Court grants more time to ED, CBI to respond to Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas

Excise policy ‘scam’: Delhi High Court grants more time to ED, CBI to respond to Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas

Delhi’s electoral roll expanded by 8.85 lakh since 2019 Lok Sabha poll

Law & order deteriorated under L-G VK Saxena: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj

Praveen Khandelwal vows to uplift Chandni Chowk

BJP workers protest against AAP’s alleged terror funding

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

Vikramjit Chaudhary seeks votes for BJP

Pastor got money from Dubai, sent Indian SIMs to Pakistani handlers: Hoshiarpur cops

Man murdered at cattle shed

Man’s decomposed body found in bed box in Jalandhar

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

Ludhiana: Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

My fight is against grand alliance of BJP, AAP & Akalis, says Ludhiana Congress candidate Raja Warring

Maximum first-timers, 85+, third gender voters in Ludhiana: CEO

Sow, transplant saplings as per rice variety, Punjab Agricultural University tells farmers

Man’s body found near drain in Jagraon

Avraj of YPS tops city in ICSE exams

Avraj Manchanda of YPS tops Patiala in ICSE exams

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for free and fair Lok Sabha poll, says Patiala DC

Preneet Kaur resumes campaign, touches emotional chord

Lecture on Lok Sabha poll held at Punjabi University