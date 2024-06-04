In Haryana, identity of regional parties at stake

Geetanjali Gayatri
Chandigarh, June 3
The BJP and the Congress, which are locked in a direct contest in nearly all 10 LS seats in Haryana, are upbeat ahead of tomorrow’s results.
While the BJP is counting on the “performance” of the state government and PM Modi’s public welfare policies in the past 10 years to see it through, the Congress is banking on anti-incumbency against the BJP and the adverse impact of the saffron party’s “anti-farmer policies” to swing the election in its favour.
While the exit polls give the BJP a clear edge, the Congress is hoping to make a comeback in this poll after losing all 10 seats in the 2019 LS elections, which saw a clean sweep by the BJP.
For the regional parties such as the Jannayak Janta Party and the INLD, this poll is about retaining their identity, even as the AAP is hoping to open its account in Haryana ahead of the Assembly poll, to be held in October.
